From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 6, 1921: Placing a big tower on top of the main building of the penitentiary, equipped with a powerful searchlight and machine gun, has been recommended by the penitentiary commission as the result of the escape of four men from the institution last Friday night.
Feb. 6, 1946: The Chamber of Commerce has begun raising the $5,000 it pledged for the city planning fund.
The total cost will be $17,000 for an over-all plan, including zoning; the $12,000 balance is to be chipped in by the city, city board of education and Old Santa Fe Association.
Feb. 6, 1996: Los Alamos National Laboratory has 1,344 pounds of plutonium waste on site — the third highest amount in the DOE nuclear weapons complex — according to recently declassified information from the Department of Energy.
Virtually all of the waste is stored or buried at the lab’s Area G disposal facility and is destined for permanent disposal at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad, scheduled to open in April 1998.
