From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 18, 1920: Membership in the Santa Fe New Mexican’s Eight Thousand Club is growing by leaps and bounds, and many enterprising men and women have entered the campaign. It is expected that the next few days will show that the list of candidates has become a big one.
July 18, 1945: Pvt. Martin Quintana, 34, died of malaria and dysentery July 7, 1942, while a prisoner of the Japanese in a Philippine camp, the War Department has notified his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Martin Quintana Sr., Pecos.
July 18, 1995: Tensions between local police and teen-agers — aggravated recently by the ban on skateboards on the Plaza — exploded Monday into a skirmish that officers on the scene called a “mini-riot.”
