From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 13, 1921: The article, “Why not hold Pilgrim celebrations in Santa Fe?” appearing recently in the New Mexican is worthy of consideration and is of vital interest to our citizens, the state, and the promoters and civic organization who successfully carried out the De Vargas celebration last September in our city.
Feb. 13, 1946: WASHINGTON, Feb. 13 — Interior Department officials believe Rayond Walker of Malaga, N.M., is probably the nation’s champion trapper of predatory animals.
Walker captured 313 coyotes and 17 bobcats by exclusive use of traps in December, the United States Fish an Wildlife Service reported today.
Feb. 13, 1996: For the price of some brown and white paint, a cheap slab of Masonite and a little outrage, Tom Hyland may have bought himself some political clout and a few friends on the police force.
The 40-year-old Santa Fe sign painter was the creator of the “Jaramilloville Municipal Building” sign that fronted the City of Santa Fe Municipal Building part of Saturday. Police removed the sign Saturday afternoon and cited him for damage to public property.
