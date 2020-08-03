From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 4, 1920: Republican State Convention To Have 1,185 Delegates; Women Recognized; Proxies Limited
Aug. 4, 1945: In an effort to stamp out growing practice by boys of smashing street lights with rocks and rifles Police Chief Manuel Montoya said he intends to deputize a number of citizens who will question and hold offenders.
Four boys, one of them with a .22 rifle, were picked up yesterday, he said. On account of the difficulty in replacements, the lighting situation on lower San Francisco, Agua Fria, the Alameda Canyon is becoming serious, according to the chief.
Aug. 4, 1970: Private citizens voiced concern over motorcycles and mini-bikes while Santa Fe automobile dealers strongly objected to dealer plate restrictions during the Motor Vehicle Department’s (MVD) first of six statewide hearings into proposed department regulations.
Aug. 4, 1995: For years, Attorney General Tom Udall was the best-placed friend New Mexico’s Indian tribes had in their push for casino gambling.
Udall, state government’s top lawyer, took the position that former Gov. Bruce King could, with a stroke of the pen, OK compacts the tribes wanted. But King steadfastly refused to sign compacts, saying he couldn’t under state law. King hired his own attorney to defend that position, since Udall would not.
But when King’s successor — Gov. Gary Johnson — finally signed compacts with Indian tribes in February, Udall wouldn’t back him up.
