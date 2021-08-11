From The Santa Fe New Mexican: Aug. 12, 1921: Business is bully and building is booming in old Santa Fe. Boost for Our Town.
Aug. 12, 1946: Governor Dempsey and State Police Chief Homer Ledbetter have taken the only course legally and morally open to them in ordering the shut-down of gambling joints which have been running wide open in New Mexico.
We include Governor Dempsey, even though he has not released a promised statement, because Mr. Ledbetter certainly would not have acted without the permission of his superior.
Aug. 12, 1971: After lengthy discussion and bypassing “proper procedure,” the Santa Fe City Council approved four barrio requests which defiantly opened the doors to a strong line of communication between the poor and city leaders Wednesday night.
The discussions revealed to Santa Feans that rumors of a possible disturbance during the Fiesta de Santa Fe apparently are groundless.
Aug. 12, 1996: Angie Reano Owen of Santo Domingo Pueblo remembers accompanying her grandmother to Indian Market in the 1950s and 1960s. Her grandmother would choose a favorite spot, under the Palace of the Governors portal on the west side of the plaza, Owen would sell her parents’ jewelry, and her grandmother would sell her own pottery.
“It was different back then,” said Owen, 49, who started selling her own jewelry at Indian Market in 1968. “It was mostly dealers and market collectors — not the crowds we have now.”
