From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 16, 1921: The first issue — Volume One, Number One — of the Santa Fe New Mexican, was published November 24, 1849. It is crammed full of real news, too — including a few good western murders, one on the streets of Santa Fe.
... We’re going to reprint this precious relic, published on the birthday of the oldest newspaper in the west.
Jan. 16, 1946: After an ambulance wreck, the city police last night rushed Mrs. A. M. Brooks, suffering from double pneumonia, to St. Vincent Hospital.
A Memorial Chapel ambulance, driven by Cecil Thornell, and a car, driven by Harold Ratcliff, 125 East Santa Fe, collided near the Indian School shortly after 8:30, according to Capt. Tiny Garcia’s report.
Jan. 16, 1996: Lobbyists with gambling interests among their clients emerged as the biggest spenders in efforts to influence lawmakers and the Johnson administration during last year’s Legislature, records show.
