May 6, 1920: A City Proud of Itself, With Good Reason, Is Apt to Be a Good Home City.
May 6, 1970: The “Easy Riders” were back in town at the weekend. Dennis Hopper and Peter Fonda who rode to fame with the movie they wrote and produced and in which both acted, titled, Easy Rider, are presently looking for a site for their new production. They come over, stay at La Fonda, drive around the countryside and visit with friends on these quick trips here.
… Unlike Peter’s sister, Jane Fonda, who coincidentally arrived in town Saturday, the two young men held no press conferences.
May 6, 1995: The Public Service Company of New Mexico appears to be on the verge of resurrecting the controversial plan to build the 50-mile Ojo Line Extension — called OLE — though the Jemez Mountains.
Rick Brinneman, spokesman for PNM, stopped short Friday of saying the electric utility giant was abandoning an alternate plan to build along an existing power line corridor on the west side of the Española Valley.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.