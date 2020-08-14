From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 15, 1920: “El Club de las Mujeres Espanas Americanas” is the title of a social organization with Mrs. Ricardo Alarid as president, which now is figuring in the social life of the Ancient City. The club gave its first dance Saturday night of last week at the Woman’s Board of Trade.
News has been received here of the wedding of two Santa Feans in Albuquerque on Wednesday. The bride was Miss Amalia Sena and the bridegroom was Manuel Sanchez, and now they are on their way to the romantic city of Guadalajara, Old Mexico, where they will reside.
Aug. 15, 1945: Oh Lord, in this hour of thanks and humble joy, a nation turns again to You. We come with pride that You have led us along the hard, right paths to peace. We are proud that with Your guidance we have won out over the evil which threatened to engulf the world.
Aug. 15, 1995: Today’s teens practically live at the mall. They can hang out with friends, snack and play video games. And though teens and kids are valued customers at Villa Linda Mall, once school starts they’ll only be allowed into the mall after school, on weekends and during their lunch hours.
Earlier this year, Villa Linda instituted a policy prohibiting people under 18 from the mall during school hours.
