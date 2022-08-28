From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Aug. 29, 1972: Suit was filed against Jose Candelaria and others in the name of the United States by R.E. Twitchell, special assistant to Attorney General Daugherty, in the federal court today to compel the defendants to surrender for cancellation deeds under which, according to the complaint, they claim lands belonging to the Pueblo of Laguna.

Aug. 29, 1947: This is the day!

