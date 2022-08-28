Aug. 29, 1972: Suit was filed against Jose Candelaria and others in the name of the United States by R.E. Twitchell, special assistant to Attorney General Daugherty, in the federal court today to compel the defendants to surrender for cancellation deeds under which, according to the complaint, they claim lands belonging to the Pueblo of Laguna.
Aug. 29, 1947: This is the day!
For the 235th time Old Santa Fe is laying aside her cares and troubles to commemorate the peaceful reconquest of the Ancient Villa by Capt. Gn. Don Diego de Vargas in September, 1692. This year marks the occasion for the postwar return of a four-day observance — one that will signify the revival of the famous Hysterical pageant on Monday afternoon. Back again also will be the Children's Pet parade on Saturday morning — an event which was omitted last year during a Fiesta that was cut short by water famine.
Aug. 29, 1972: A trip West a half-century ago brought the Misses Amelia Elizabeth and Martha White in Santa Fe for a visit.
Friends insisted that they should have a summer home in the area and found for them an acre-and-a-half site with an adobe room-and-a-half home. They bought the place returning shortly thereafter to develop the property at 660 East Garcia.
Miss Amelia White, benefactor to the Indians and to the promotion of archeological research in the Southwest died at home Monday morning on her 94th birthday. Her sister preceded her in death by a quarter of a century.
Aug. 29, 1997: ESPAÑOLA — Delicia Vidal can't wait.
The possibility that Wal-Mart will build a "super center" on more than five acres beside the tiny roadside restaurant she's operated for the past seven years has filled her with hope.
"From the very young to the very old, they need this Wal-Mart," Vidal said of Española Valley community.
Vidal believes that the giant retailer will draw shoppers to other locally owned stores as well as provide some healthy competition.