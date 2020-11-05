From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 6, 1920: Democratic headquarters today received complete returns from only one more county and that made no change in either the republican or democratic figures on the governorship race. The report comes from Curry, the only democratic county, which approached the vote expected.
Nov. 6, 1945: Close to 50 patriotic, civic and service groups, schools and mutual organizations have signified their intention of marking in the Welcome Home parade for Bataan survivors Nov. 12, A.B. Martinez, chairman, reported to the parade committee at a meeting int the city council chambers last night.
Nov. 6, 1970: SANTA FE — An estimated 46,000 hunters will head for the hills Saturday for the opening day of deer season in the northern half of the state.
The northern season officially begins 30 minutes before sunrise Saturday and will continue through Nov. 22.
Nov. 6, 1995: Nearly half a year has gone by since Superintendent Yvonne Gonzalez was given a $250,000 check by the Santa Fe School Board to reorganize the district’s management. Now it’s time to start some accounting, teachers say.
Teacher representatives of the National Education Association’s Santa Fe chapter voted unanimously last month to give Gonzalez a report card of sorts. Teachers say they want to evaluate Gonzalez’s performance over the last year, in addition to that of a new administration the superintendent has set up.
