From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 23, 1920: Hanna, Lucero and Putney struck one more blow — a hard blow — for good government last night at a meeting held in the Hall of Representatives and attended by some five hundred people, who applauded and cheered the speakers as they mercilessly exposed tax dodging corporations in New Mexico, and the use they make of the gerrymander and of five or six bosses to control the law making body.
Oct. 23, 1945: Maj. Gen. Patrick J. Hurley, U.S. Ambassador to Chungking, arrived here today from Washington, D.C., for a rest at his home, 301 Hillside. Having been actively engaged in military and diplomatic missions since the outbreak of the war, he intends to remain here indefinitely, he said.
The general declined to comment on President Truman’s and Secretary of State Byrnes’ statements that he would return to China.
Oct. 23, 1970: The state attorney general’s office has drafted an advisory pointing out some unprecedented and unresolved problems facing prospective lessees of land at the planned community at Cochiti Lake.
The land, lying north of the future Cochiti Dam and wholly within the Cochiti Indian Pueblo, is under development on a 99-year least by Great Western Cities, Inc., of Los Angeles.
Oct. 23, 1995: Almost everyone involved in the acquisition of the Neutrogena Collection of textiles and folk art for the state’s Museum of International Folk Art describes the $4.5 million donation — and the accompanying gift of about $2.4 million in cash — as a “coup.”
But coups are sudden events. The Neutrogena deal, in the works for at least three years, was more akin to an arranged marriage between the royal offspring of allied countries.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.