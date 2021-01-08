From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 9, 1921: Solons Face Economy Pledges And Huge Demands For Money
Lively Scrimmages Expected Over Revenue Board Report, Primary Law;
Mechem’s Message to Be Short; Real Work of the Session Begins Wednesday
Jan. 9, 1946: A proposal for an over-all city planning survey, aimed to cover Santa Fe’s growth for decades ahead and costing approximately $15,000, was approved at last night’s meeting of the board of education, when that body voted $5,000 as its share.
Following a plea by Mayor Manuel Lujan who said the city council was pledged to contribute $5,000 and Norman Shenk, president of the Chamber of Commerce who promised a $5,000 donation by his organization, the school board contributed a similar amount, to be taken out of this year’s fund or from an emergency fund, whichever method is approved. …
Jan. 9, 1996: Surprise, surprise — Gov. Gary Johnson, the budget-cutting Republican, and leaders of the Democrat-controlled Legislature are not too far apart when it comes to their grand totals for spending tax money in state budget proposals for the next fiscal year.
But down in the details of the competing budget plans — which will be the focus of the legislative session started Jan. 16 — there still could be plenty to fight about.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.