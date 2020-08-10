From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 11, 1920: The state of New Mexico has 256,000 acres of timbered lands known as “institutional,” but there is no technical staff to administer these lands. In view of this situation, District Forester F.C.W. Pooler, Assistant District Forester John D. Jones, and the chief of silviculture, R.E. Marsh, all of Albuquerque, were in the city yesterday to confer with Governor Larrazolo to see if some basis can be arranged for exchange legislation.
Aug. 11, 1945: The final word of the Japanese surrender was awaited here today by a little group of families to whom it has a special meaning. They are the parents and relatives of Santa Fe boys believed alive as prisoners of the Japanese in Manchuria and Japan, the tragically small number that survived the March of Death and three years of Japanese barbarity.
Aug. 11, 1970: SANTA FE, N.M. — The boy whose death brought quarantine to the Philmont Scout Ranch died of pneumonia resulting from a staph infection, state health officers said today.
The boy, James Morris, 12, of Jackson, Mich., collapsed and died Thursday. A quarantine was imposed for the some 4,000 Boy Scouts because of the fear the death might have been caused by a communicable disease, was lifted Saturday.
Aug. 11, 1995: Mayor Debbie Jaramillo, speaking on a radio talk show Thursday, compared the group of people who went to a City Council meeting the night before to complain about Police Chief Donald Grady II to the Ku Klux Klan.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.