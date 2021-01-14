From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 15, 1921: The Duke City has the “sleeping sickness,” according to the state health department’s summary for the week. Physicians in that city reported two cases of encephalitis lethargia and that’s what is called “sleeping sickness.” No other place in the state reported any.
Jan. 15, 1946: Governor Dempsey today urged New Mexicans to support the “victory clothing collection campaign” for war-damaged Europane countries.
“The people of New Mexico helped alleviate great suffering overseas last spring by the generous donation of 189,776 pounds of clothing, shoes and bedding,” the Governor said.
Jan. 15, 1971: New Gov. Bruce King appointed many of his election campaign workers to key state jobs or boards in his first two weeks in office.
Marshall Rowley, Bruce’s campaign finance chairman, was named to the State Investment Council. Mrs. Garnett Burks Jr. of Las Cruces, a top Dona Ana County coordinator in the election drive, was placed on the Health-Social Services Board.
Jan. 15, 1996: Anyone interested in joining in the often-chaotic example of participatory democracy that is the New Mexico Legislature should come prepared with comfortable shoes, a box of No-Doz — and tons of patience.
