From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 23, 1921: Hagerman Says Cowmen, Sheepmen, Schools Furnish Serious Problems to Solons
Jan. 23, 1946: Gov. John J. Dempsey last night praised the New Mexico State Police as “one of the best police organizations in the country,” and told members of the force to pay no attention to criticism which you may see in some parts of the press.”
This criticism “is aimed higher up” and is “political propaganda,” the Governor said.
Jan. 23, 1996: Gov. Gary Johnson has run into a roadblock in his effort to put three of the state’s top-level judicial positions — all three now held by Democratic appointees — on the 1996 ballot.
Johnson, a Republican, has prepared an election-year proclamation that would put the three judgeships on the ballot, forcing the three incumbents to run. But the Bureau of Elections in the secretary of state’s office last Thursday refused to accept Johnson’s proclamation.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.