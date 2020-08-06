From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 7, 1920: The cession to the state of unreserved and unappropriated federal lands is favored by Senator Warren G. Harding, republican presidential candidate, Governor Larrazolo told 4,000 persons gathered at Clayton for the Union county round-up. He did not make a political speech, however. He spoke only about the cession of federal lands.
Aug. 7, 1945: With the biggest news story breaking in Santa Fe since De Vargas chased out the Indians, The New Mexican press had to burn out a bearing or something. It was necessary to fly a plane to Albuquerque for an emergency starting unit and if this issue and those for the next day or two, seem a little lean, the indulgence of our readers is asked.
Aug. 7, 1970: LOS ALAMOS — Scores of faces inside the Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory administration building stared awestruck into the courtyard below their windows Thursday as peace demands were read and a Japanese cherry tree was planted beside the flagpole.
The Aug. 5-6 Hiroshima Day 24-hour vigil then ended as swiftly and suddenly as it began.
Aug. 7, 1995: LOS ALAMOS — As Michelle Potter escorted a group of Japanese teachers to Ashley Pond Park Sunday, they saw a woman wearing a T-shirt that said, “Made in America, Tested in Japan.”
“I was so appalled, I was shaking. How can you be proud of something that took thousands of lives?” Potter said.
