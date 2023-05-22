From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

May 23, 1923: Santa Fe Fiesta Has Reached Only $1,600 — With $1,900 Still to be Raised. Get Busy!

May 23, 1973: Española Mayor Richard Lucero has been indicted by the Rio Arriba County grand jury on two counts of paying or receiving public money for services not rendered and falsifying public documents, according to Asst. Dist. Atty. Raul Sedillo.

