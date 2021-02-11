From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 12, 1921: The game commission bill, popularly known as the Gable bill, was quietly exterminated by the senate late yesterday afternoon by adoption of the judiciary committee’s unfavorable report probably as the result of attacks against the bill by the Game Protective association.
Feb. 12, 1946: Mayor Manuel Lujan, in an address prepared for delivery before a two-county Republican Lincoln Day rally at Las Vegas tonight, struck at bigotry and greed in public office, and called for the minority party to replace criticism with an enlightened concrete program.
Feb. 12, 1971: “It’s a monumental problem,” said Health and Social Services Department Director Richard Helm as he and his policy boards attempt to apply the brakes to the state’s runaway welfare system.
In the midst of evaluation every department program, Helm must face a $4.2 million deficit this year, which the state Attorney General’s Office is investigating, and attempt to secure what he terms a “realistic” $23.75 million state appropriation necessary to operate the department next year.
Feb. 12, 1996: As the 1996 legislative session winds to a close this week, gambling laws sought by Gov. Gary Johnson to clear up controversy over tribal casinos appear doomed.
It appears likely that only substantive legislation — outside of the state budget — to pass before the Legislature’s 30-day session adjourns on Thursday will be a package of juvenile justice reforms, including financing for a new secure prison for the most violent young offenders.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.