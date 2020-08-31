From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 1, 1920: Governor Larrazolo is confident that he will have votes sufficient to give him the nomination.
Sept. 1, 1945: Attracted, no doubt, by Santa Fe’s welcome to Fiesta visitors, a 100-pound black bear wandered inside city limits into a cornfield off Agua Fria Street near Bruns General Hospital this morning and caused no end of neighborhood stir. Bagged by Jose Manuel Romero of Agua Fria Street with a .32 rifle, the bear ended up as a carcass in the car of Assistant State Game Warden Homer C. Pickens.
The bear who was on the prowl in that vicinity last night, quickly prompted a motley posse of residents armed with revolvers, rifles and sticks, an FBI man, members of the city police and Capt. Sam Houston, provost marshal of the MPs, who brought along a machine gun, just to make sure.
Sept. 1, 1970: WASHINGTON — Sen. Joseph M. Montoya, D-N.M., voted with the minority today as the Senate defeated 55-39 the McGovern-Hatfield amendment to set Dec. 31 of next year as the deadline for withdrawal of all U.S. Military forces from Indochina.
Montoya voted in favor of the deadline.
Sen. Clinton P. Anderson, D-N.M., was at his home in Albuquerque and didn’t vote.
Sept. 1, 1995: The state employee’s union will challenge Gov. Gary Johnson’s decision to stop the longtime practice of allowing state workers a half-day off to attend the Fiesta de Santa Fe or the State Fair.
