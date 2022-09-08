Sept. 9, 1922: Albuquerque, N.M., Sept. 9 — The Republican state convention late yesterday nominated for governor Dr. C.L. Hill of Dona Ana county. Dr. Hill was chosen on the fourth ballot and was closely pushed by Reed Holioman and Jose D. Sena of Santa Fe.
B.F. Pankey and W.G. Sargent, also of Santa Fe, were left behind in the race, and O.A. Larrazolo of Albuquerque withdrew after the second ballot.
Sept. 9, 1947: Governor Mabry today named the members of the five-man state educational survey board created by the last legislature to make a broad study of New Mexico’s educational needs and facilities and report to the 19th legislative session in 1949.
Sept. 9, 1972: Public Service Company of New Mexico today began trading its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange.
Symbolized on the exchange’s big board and ticker tape as “PNM,” the company had previously sold shares of common stock over the counter, according to G.A. Schreiber, president of the utility company.
Sept. 9, 1997: Each year as thousands of people flood the city for Fiesta de Santa Fe, police play a delicate game of chess — carefully positioning their outnumbered men among swarms of party-goers, trying to control the mass without inciting it.
It’s a tricky balance, one nearly as dependent on luck as planning. Throngs of drunken rabble rousers can turn from merry to ugly with a wrong look, a careless shove or a tossed beer bottle. A few thrown firsts between individuals can escalate into a brawl. This year, gunshots — allegedly fired from one gang member at a group of others — left one person dead and two others wounded.
Dear readers,
The santafenewmexican.com commenting system has been experiencing some problems during recent days and has been unavailable for some readers. Please know that the developer of the platform has been notified and despite several attempts, has been unable so far to get the platform working consistently again.
We apologize for the inconvenience.