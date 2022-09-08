From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Sept. 9, 1922: Albuquerque, N.M., Sept. 9 — The Republican state convention late yesterday nominated for governor Dr. C.L. Hill of Dona Ana county. Dr. Hill was chosen on the fourth ballot and was closely pushed by Reed Holioman and Jose D. Sena of Santa Fe.

B.F. Pankey and W.G. Sargent, also of Santa Fe, were left behind in the race, and O.A. Larrazolo of Albuquerque withdrew after the second ballot.

