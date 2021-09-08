From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 9, 1921: Bursum Promises are daily growing weaker. They may soon peter out altogether.
Sept. 9, 1946: The first fall meeting of the High School Parent-Teachers association, thrown open to every person interested, will be held tonight at 8 in the library of the high school building. Bradley Kidder, president, said that with the 1946-47 slogan, "Know Our Schools," it is hoped to establish an active PTA in every elementary school in the city this year. To date the high school PTA is the only organization of its kind within the entire city school system.
Sept. 9, 1971: Balancing chlorine content in Santa Fe's tap water has become another problem which the Public Service Company must solve in their current water system updating process.
Meanwhile, company officials announced today that Santa Feans can expect to face voluntary water restrictions until November.
Sept. 9, 1996: A state government committee studying public financing of political campaigns in New Mexico has decided against taking a proposal to the 1997 Legislature.
But supporters of the idea‚ including Common Cause, the League of Women Voters and state Rep. Danice Picraux — say they probably will make a push for a public financing proposal and possibly other campaign finance reform measures anyway.
