From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Sept. 8, 1923: New Mexico and Arizona have suffered a blow from which it will take them five years to come back, says Aldo Leopold of the forest service, who has just completed a trip through several of the National forests.

The perennial grasses have been grazed, trampled and dried out, he says, and the rank growth that has sprung up since the recent rains is what is known as “six weeks grass.” There are many varieties of six weeks grass, all of which spring up from seed when there is plenty of rainfall, but none of which make good winter grass.

Recommended for you