Sept. 8, 1923: New Mexico and Arizona have suffered a blow from which it will take them five years to come back, says Aldo Leopold of the forest service, who has just completed a trip through several of the National forests.
The perennial grasses have been grazed, trampled and dried out, he says, and the rank growth that has sprung up since the recent rains is what is known as “six weeks grass.” There are many varieties of six weeks grass, all of which spring up from seed when there is plenty of rainfall, but none of which make good winter grass.
Sept. 8, 1948: The Rio Arriba county school board must restore Lucia M. Martinez to her position as principal of the Velarde grade schools immediately or answer in district court Sept. 14, an alternative writ of mandamus ordered by District Judge David Carmody says.
Carmody ordered the writ to be issued in an action brought by Miss Martinez charging that the county board had failed to comply with a state board of education order that she and several other teachers dismissed without due cause be returned to their positions.
Sept. 9, 1973: County manager Don Sandoval says he will propose a joint city-county funding plan to develop a comprehensive master land use plan for the county and the city as well as zoning regulations.
Sandoval said he would Propose the Plan at tomorrow night’s meeting of the Santa Fe County Commission.
“We have been talking about this kind of thing for a long time. We now believe we have the money, and the county and the city seem ready for it,” Sandoval said.
Sept. 9, 1998: Several parents are upset with the Chaparral Elementary School principal because of a new policy that says parents cannot walk their children to class.
A letter to parents dated Sept. 1 from Principal Imelda Baca stated in capital letters: “THERE IS NO NEED FOR PARENTS TO WALK THEIR CHILDREN TO CLASS DAILY ... The only exception to this rule is when a child has a special project or heavy items to carry which require parental help.”