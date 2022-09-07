From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Sept. 8, 1922: Albuquerque, N.M., Sept. 8 — Mrs. Adelina Otero-Warren of Santa Fe was nominated for congress by the Republican state convention at 12:45 o'clock today, defeating Nestor Montoya of Albuquerque, present incumbent, by a vote of 446 1/2 to 99 1/2. Mr. Montoya got no solid delegations except Luna, DeBaca and Guadalupe counties, while Mrs. Otero-Warren had solid delegations from eleven counties.

Sept. 8, 1947: Merger of the Laboratory of Anthropology with the School of American Research and the Museum of New Mexico, effective as of Sept. 1, was announced today by Dr. Sylvanus G. Morley, who has been acting director of the three organizations separately.

