Sept. 8, 1922: Albuquerque, N.M., Sept. 8 — Mrs. Adelina Otero-Warren of Santa Fe was nominated for congress by the Republican state convention at 12:45 o'clock today, defeating Nestor Montoya of Albuquerque, present incumbent, by a vote of 446 1/2 to 99 1/2. Mr. Montoya got no solid delegations except Luna, DeBaca and Guadalupe counties, while Mrs. Otero-Warren had solid delegations from eleven counties.
Sept. 8, 1947: Merger of the Laboratory of Anthropology with the School of American Research and the Museum of New Mexico, effective as of Sept. 1, was announced today by Dr. Sylvanus G. Morley, who has been acting director of the three organizations separately.
The long-contemplated move was made official Saturday when the laboratory's board of trustees accepted proposals approved earlier in the week by the museum's board of regents and the executive committee of the managing board of the research school.
Sept. 8, 1972: A month after the residents of Galisteo placed an emergency call for help to the telephone company, a response has come — one falling somewhere between "busy" and "no answer."
No new equipment will be installed to modernize service in the tine village, Mountain Bell President J.E. Killoren has informed the upset Galisteoans. However, he said, a committee has been formed to study rural service throughout the state, including Galisteo, and hopefully to improve things, by and by.
Sept. 8, 1997: Two years ago, Ernestine Evans called her son outside.
Her tone was so serious.
Stanley Evans thought something must be wrong, but his face muscles relaxed as he saw the new red convertible in the driveway.
"How did you get it home," he asked Evans. "You don't know how to drive standard."
"The car salesman taught me how to put it in first," she replied, "so I drove it home in first."
Friends and relatives describe Ernie Evans just this way: a woman who never believed in boundaries.
