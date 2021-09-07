From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 8, 1921: Turn out tonight and help with a rousing finale of Santa Fe’s Greatest Celebration.
Sept. 8, 1971: The developers of Colonias de Santa Fe, a multi-million project north of Santa Fe, are moving ahead with plans amid a variety of questions and some opposition.
The “gold resort community,” as its developers describe it, has powerful financial and political backing.
The project, on Tesuque Indian Land, has received imprimaturs form the Department of Interior and the governing Tesuque Tribal Council.
Sept. 8, 1996: Campaign cash isn’t the only political commodity that New Mexico’s American Indian tribes plan to offer this year.
They hope that efforts to increase Indian voter registration in New Mexico — and elsewhere — will translate into more political clout.
“The tribes are just going to be very active on every level and for many different reasons,” said Kevin Gover, an Albuquerque tribal attorney who is national coordinator of the Democratic Party’s Native American Steering Committee. “It’s part of the continually growing activism by the tribes.”
