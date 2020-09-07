From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 8, 1920: Albuquerque, N.M., Sept. 8 — It was a woman voter of New Mexico, at least enfranchised by the victory which ended the half-century fight for the ballot, who made the first motion on the floor of the New Mexico republican state convention after the temporary organization was adopted yesterday
Sept. 8, 1945: The most important art show ever brought to the Art Museum and one of the most important ever brought to the United States will be shown here Sept. 22 to Oct. 21, Wayne Mauzy, secretary of the Museum of New Mexico announced today.
Sept. 8, 1970: An estimated 20,000 people lined the streets of Santa Fe Monday to witness the grand finale of the 248th Santa Fe Fiesta — the General Fiesta Parade — capping four days of frenzied festivities.
Only one incident marred what officials called the greatest and best Fiesta of all times. [A man] lost three fingers when fireworks exploded in his hand during the burning of the Zozobra Friday night.
Sept. 8, 1995: Zozobra is traditionally a big part of Santa Fe’s Fiesta weekend. And for some Kiwanis Club members involved with the ritual, Zozobra has been a big part of their lives.
Wednesday afternoon, Harold Gans, 73, was sitting on his back porch chatting with longtime Kiwanis comrades August “Gus” Denniger, 80, and Jim Ipiotis, 39, about the ritual that has been so important to Santa Fe and to them.
