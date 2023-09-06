From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Sept. 7, 1923: This is a phone story, and it may “sound phony” because it tells of a remarkable increase in business in Santa Fe, despite the financial reverses felt in many parts of the southwest.

Santa Fe is stepping out. The pulse of any modern city is taken easily by the increase or decrease in number of telephone subscribers. Santa Fe shows a healthy increase since the fall of 1922. There were 733 telephones in use in this city; today there are 1064.

