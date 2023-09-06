Sept. 7, 1923: This is a phone story, and it may “sound phony” because it tells of a remarkable increase in business in Santa Fe, despite the financial reverses felt in many parts of the southwest.
Santa Fe is stepping out. The pulse of any modern city is taken easily by the increase or decrease in number of telephone subscribers. Santa Fe shows a healthy increase since the fall of 1922. There were 733 telephones in use in this city; today there are 1064.
Sept. 7, 1948: Today Santa Fe’s Fiesta was as much one with the past as the original celebration proclaimed in 1712. Concluding the four-day festivities, El Gran Pasa Calle last night surprised more jaded Santa Feans with a verve and freshness that couldn’t have been bettered if it had been the opening event last Friday evening.
Native songs and dances, exhibition sets by square dancers, and folk singers interspersed their specialties with general street dancing.
Sept. 7, 1973: The militant Chicano group member who was seriously wounded during a gunbattle with area law enforcement officers at a school for barrio children last Monday night, died at St. Vincent Hospital last night officials said.
St. Vincent Hospital officials said Linda Montoya, 19, died from a hemorrhage believed caused by a bullet which lodged at the base of her brain. …
Miss Montoya was one of four persons, including two Santa Fe Police officers, who were wounded during the gunbattle at Escuela Colegio Tonantzin in the village of Agua Fria west of the Capital City. … Escuela Colegio Tonantzin Inc., is operating the school in former convent which was turned over to the group by Santa Fe Archbishop James Peter Davis.
Sept. 7, 1998: Evelina Marquez still remembers the “Southwest differential.”
That difference in the wages paid to Anglo natives and Mexican immigrants working in California, Texas and elsewhere when she was a child is one of the reasons she is such a strong union supporter.
Marquez, who is 50, is an organizer in Santa Fe for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and president of the AFL-CIO’s Northern New Mexico Central Labor Council. The council has about 3,000 members.