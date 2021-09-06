From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 7, 1921: Illustrious Senator Bursum Must Feel We Are a Bunch of E.Z. Marks.
Sept. 7, 1946: City Building Inspector Mel Hagman today ordered the third-story walls of the Renehan building removed at once as a hazard to public safety. After Friday's fire only the windowless and roofless brick walls remained standing above the second story.
The inspector also turned a deaf ear to the plea of the city police, struggling with the usual Saturday traffic problems, to remove the San Francisco and Lincoln avenue barricades in the vicinity of the building.
Sept. 7, 1971: About 100 National Guard troops called to riot duty in Santa Fe late Monday were released this morning after an all-night curfew was lifted from the city.
The curfew was imposed at 9 p.m. after rioting in downtown Santa Fe Monday evening brought the oldest community celebration in the nation, the Fiesta de Santa Fe, to an early conclusion.
Sept. 7, 1996: When the sky began to cloak Old Man Gloom in darkness, Harold Gans, 74, knew it was time. For years, Gans has been the voice behind the symbol of woe. For years, Gans has been Zozobra.
"I just take the microphone," he said, demonstrating how he cups his hands around it to create the ungodly effect. "I just go arrr. Sound familiar?"
Since 1952, Gans has grunted and moaned his way into Santa Fe's heart. Now, he said, it is time to pass the torch.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.