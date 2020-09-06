From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 7, 1920: The New Mexican is the Only Paper Published at the State’s Political Center.
Sept. 7, 1945: (The New Mexican reprints an article on rent control, written by William McNulty and published Aug. 31, 1944).
Would you like to have rent control? Or would you rather swing on a landlord?
Sept. 7, 1990: Noah Rodriguez received a $25,000 surprise when he went to work Wednesday.
The Spanish teacher at DeVargas Junior High School was honored as one of the state’s best teachers and given the cash, which he can spend however he pleases.
