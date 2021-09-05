From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 6, 1921: Second Conquest of New Mexico by de Vargas Celebrated with Stately Pomp
Sept. 6, 1946: Fire, quickly bursting through the roof into flames as high as 50 feet, destroyed or extensively damaged the top two floors of the old Renehan building, a Santa Fe landmark at the southwest corner of the Plaza, early this morning. Water seeping into four ground shops caused thousands of dollars addition loss but Fire Chief Ellis S. Bauer said this noon an official estimate of the total damage was not possible.
Sept. 6, 1996: The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum announced Thursday that it has received a gift of 33 important O’Keeffe works, the largest group of O’Keeffe pieces ever to go to a single institution.
The gift, which includes paintings, drawings and a sculpture, is a joint contribution from The Georgia O’Keeffe Foundation of Abiquiú and The Burnett Foundation of Fort Worth, Texas. The contribution makes the museum’s collection one of the largest and most varied O’Keeffe collections in the world.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.