From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 6, 1920: The New Mexican is the Paper at “The Front” on the Political Field.
Sept. 6, 1945: Miss Eugenia M. Ulibarri of the county clerk’s staff acted as bride this morning in the proxy marriage of Meredith Edgar Haller, Port Angeles, Wash., to Doreen Yvonne Maud Costin, London. The ceremony was performed by Justice of Peace A.E.P. Robinson.
Sept. 6, 1970: Inside features today include a close-up of the motion picture company shooting Richard Bradford’s novel “Red Sky at Morning” in Santa Fe, leading off Pasatiempo, the arts and feature section of today’s paper.
Sept. 6, 1995: A Santa Fe environmental group is bidding for seven grazing leases held by ranchers on lands administered by the State Land Office — the first time nonranchers have ever competed for such permits in New Mexico
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.