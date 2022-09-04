From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Sept. 5, 1922: Every Santa Fean Has a Right to Look Chesty Over This Aforesaid Fiesta. It Beats the World.

Sept. 5, 1947: Craig Keeler, 4, son of the Rev. and Mrs. Kenneth Keeler, died last night at the Mayo clinic, Rochester, Minn., after a short illness. The father is pastor of the First Presbyterian church here.

