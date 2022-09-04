Sept. 5, 1922: Every Santa Fean Has a Right to Look Chesty Over This Aforesaid Fiesta. It Beats the World.
Sept. 5, 1947: Craig Keeler, 4, son of the Rev. and Mrs. Kenneth Keeler, died last night at the Mayo clinic, Rochester, Minn., after a short illness. The father is pastor of the First Presbyterian church here.
The boy was to all outward appearances in perfect health when he went with his parents to California this summer on a vacation trip. There a relative observed he did not react normally to bruises. Upon their return to Santa Fe the parents took him to a doctor and learned that he had leukemia in an advanced stage. Parents and son flew to Rochester Sunday to check the diagnosis. Nothing could be done to save the child.
Sept. 5, 1972: The 1972 Fiesta de Santa Fe was the largest ever and it was a “very smooth and very successful Fiesta,” Fiesta Council Bennie Duran said today.
Police Chief Felix Lujan concurred that the Fiesta was the most orderly he had ever seen.
Fr. Benedict Cuesta, who directed all the religious events, said all activities were well attended with the knighting of De Vargas and the Fiesta Queen Friday and the Candlelight Procession being the most spectacular.
Sept. 5, 1997: Old newspaper photos of Zozobra are stacked against each other in a file folder two inches thick. Some are still gray and glossy while others have faded to a brownish tint.
Gus Denninger is not in any of these photos, which is perhaps typical if you know him.
Friends and admirers refer to the retired Santa Fe dentist as a quiet, dignified man. Though he is widely respected for his impeccable dentistry and for the decades he oversaw construction of Old Man Gloom, Denninger grants these compliments with an aw-shucks demeanor.