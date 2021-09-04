From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 5, 1921: If the genuine deceased Conquistadores pulled off anything better than this Fiesta they had to go some.
Sept. 5, 1946: Counsel for the City of Santa Fe has filed an application with the New Mexico public service commission asking the commission to reopen its hearing on the proposed merger of the Albuquerque Gas & Electric Co., Las Vegas Light & Power Co., the Deming Ice & Electric Co. and the New Mexico Power Co.
The commission recently approved the merger, which would combine the four utilities into a new firm known as the Public Service Co. of New Mexico.
Sept. 5, 1971: The streets of Santa Fe resounded with “Viva la Fiesta,” as thousands of merrymakers crowded the city for the first two days of Fiesta de Santa Fe.
Thousands more are expected today and Monday as the gay and colorful pageantry continues.
Sept. 5, 1996: Gov. Gary Johnson on Wednesday unveiled the details of his plan to reorganize the state prison system, in part by shutting down most of the Penitentiary of New Mexico located just south of Santa Fe.
The plan, which the Johnson administration maintains would save as much as $25 million per year, also calls for the shutdown or reduced use of various prison and jail facilities in Grants and new roles for state-run prisons in Los Lunas and Las Cruces.
