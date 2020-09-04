From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 5, 1920: There is no more outstanding figure at the conferences of governors than Governor Larrazolo, state Governor Thomas A. Campbell of Arizona, before the republican county convention yesterday morning. He characterized the governor of New Mexico as a “man of a silver mind and golden heart.”
Sept. 5, 1945: Last week, Penitentiary Warden Howell Gage withdrew the convict gang that has been cleaning the streets of Santa Fe after the story appeared in the newspapers saying that Governor Dempsey had used prison labor for a private driveway at his Santa Fe home.
... The withdrawal of convict labor from Santa Fe street work at the time of the revelation of the Dempsey use of convicts on his private property suggests that the administration considers these two jobs of similar character, as much as saying, if the Governor cannot have laborers at 50 cents a day for use on his private property the capital city cannot have it either.
Sept. 5, 1995: Gov. Gary Johnson’s appointees in the alcohol and gaming regulatory division are working to draft new legislation that would define what types of gambling are legal in New Mexico.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.