Sept. 4, 1923: De Vargas Returns In Splendor To Santa Fe As 211th Fiesta Opens
Sept. 4, 1948: Will Shuster's morbid monster, Zozobra, Old Man Gloom himself, went up in smoke and flames last night and then a queen was crowned before a crowd estimated by Capt. A. B. Martinez of the state police at 15,000 at Fort Marcy park and Magers field in the opening Fiesta festivities. Gloom disappeared and joy and Queen Isabel reigned after a coronation ceremony in which Chief Justice Daniel K. Sadler crowned Isabel Serna, queen of Fiesta.
Sept. 4, 1973: Members of a militant Chicano group surrendered under a barrage of gunfire and tear gas from law enforcement officers after four persons, including two Santa Fe Police officers received wounds during the gun battle at a former convent in Agua Fria Village Monday night.
Approximately 16 members of the group known as El Comite de los Barrios Unidos exchanged gunfire with more than 70 law enforcement officers for several hours at the former Our Lady of Victory Convent after a high speed chase resulted in the wounding of Santa Fe Police officer Manuel Moya.
Sept. 4, 1998: New Mexico's former state epidemiologist, who later become famous as a pioneer in AIDS research, was one of 229 people killed when a Swissair flight went down Wednesday night off the coast of Nova Scotia.
Dr. Johnathan Mann, 51, was state epidemiologist in the 1980s and was known for his work on bubonic plague. But friends say he also was very involved in public health issues of all kinds.