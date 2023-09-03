From The Santa Fe New Mexican: 

Sept. 4, 1923: De Vargas Returns In Splendor To Santa Fe As 211th Fiesta Opens

Sept. 4, 1948: Will Shuster's morbid monster, Zozobra, Old Man Gloom himself, went up in smoke and flames last night and then a queen was crowned before a crowd estimated by Capt. A. B. Martinez of the state police at 15,000 at Fort Marcy park and Magers field in the opening Fiesta festivities. Gloom disappeared and joy and Queen Isabel reigned after a coronation ceremony in which Chief Justice Daniel K. Sadler crowned Isabel Serna, queen of Fiesta.

