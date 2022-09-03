Sept. 4, 1947: Dan Taichert, Democratic city chairman resigned today in the wake of district court appointments yesterday that earlier brought the resignation of County Democratic Chairman Mike Leyva. Taichert, in a letter to Mrs. Blanche Lucero, secretary of the City Democratic central committee, tendered his resignation effective at once “due to conditions,” he said, “beyond my control.”
Both Taichert and Leyva opposed the candidacy of Marcelino Gutierrez, appointed yesterday by Governor Mabry as district attorney succeeding David Carmody, who was elevated to the bench. Leyva resigned a week ago when it became apparent that Gutierrez was favored for the appointment.
Sept. 4, 1997: Don Diego de Vargas returned to Santa Fe in 1692 with three Franciscan friars.
As they went through the pueblos, and the pueblos ritually submitted to the Spanish crown, the friars baptized the children who had been born after 1680 — the year the Indians unified, revolted and pushed the Spaniards out.
The baptisms, historian John Kessell said, were done en masse and de Vargas stood as a godparent to the children of pueblo leaders.
“De Vargas vowed to reestablish La Conquistadora on her throne in Santa Fe,” said Kessell, a New Mexico history professor at the University of New Mexico. “That was evidently a vow he took very seriously.”