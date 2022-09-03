From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Sept. 4, 1947: Dan Taichert, Democratic city chairman resigned today in the wake of district court appointments yesterday that earlier brought the resignation of County Democratic Chairman Mike Leyva. Taichert, in a letter to Mrs. Blanche Lucero, secretary of the City Democratic central committee, tendered his resignation effective at once “due to conditions,” he said, “beyond my control.”

Both Taichert and Leyva opposed the candidacy of Marcelino Gutierrez, appointed yesterday by Governor Mabry as district attorney succeeding David Carmody, who was elevated to the bench. Leyva resigned a week ago when it became apparent that Gutierrez was favored for the appointment.

Popular in the Community