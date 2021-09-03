From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 4, 1946: Nobody is going to be left homeless by the rerouting of U.S. Highway 64 through the city, State Highway Engineer Fred G. Healy said today. Westside property owners, whose places lie in the path of the proposed artery, have been protesting that they would be evicted at a time they would be hard put to find or build other dwellings. “We don’t anticipate they will have to move until some provision is made for housing them.” Healy said.
Sept. 4, 1996: Edward Lee Vargas, Santa Fe’s new public schools superintendent, will earn an annual salary of $90,000 — $10,000 more than the top advertised pay for the position.
He will earn $5,000 more than former Superintendent Yvonne Gonzalez earned before leaving Santa Fe for Dallas.
The salary, however, is still a pay cut for Vargas, who earns $99,531 as an associate superintendent with the Santa Ana, Calif., Unified School District.
