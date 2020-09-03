From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 4, 1920: Two new teachers in the Santa Fe city schools this year have been selected this week. One is Mrs. Charles Gaastro, of Santa Fe, who will be supervisor of art. Mrs. Gaastro is a graduate of the Art Institute of Chicago and is considered a valuable addition to the faculty for 1920-1921.
Another new teacher is Mrs. Lucile Schmitt, who will teach music.
Sept. 4, 1945: A few decorations remained in the Plaza this morning but Santa Fe was ready to chalk up the 1945 Victory Fiesta as one for the memory book.
Sept. 4, 1970: The 258th annual Santa Fe Fiesta began formally with the De Vargas Mass, in memory of Don Diego de Vargas and his bloodless reconquest of Santa Fe in 1692, at 6:30 a.m. in Rosario Chapel.
Sept. 4, 1995: The ranch roosters crowed Sunday afternoon as the consul general of Spain, a direct representative of King Juan Carlos, presented Leonora Curtin Paloheimo with Spain’s highest honor for foreigners.
Family, friends and volunteers of El Rancho de las Golondrinas looked on as Paloheimo — a Colorado native without a drop of Spanish blood — received a medal inducting her into the Order of Isabele la Católica, an award given to foreigners who advance the culture of Spain in their own countries.
For more than 20 years, Paloheimo’s El Rancho de las Golondrinas has remained the only living museum in the United States dedicated to preserving Spanish colonial heritage.
