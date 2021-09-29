From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 30, 1921: Marcos C. De Baca, for years a political leader in Sandoval county, first as a Progressive Republican and later as a Democrat, holder of many public offices and one of the best known and most highly respected citizens of New Mexico, died Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the residence of his niece, Mrs. A.A. Sedillo, in Albuquerque.
... De Baca was a man of strong, fearless character, of immense moral courage and sturdy will, thoroughly straight and uncompromising in political matters and a steady influence for good government and the political betterment of the state.
Sept. 30, 1946: ALBUQUERQUE, Sept. 30 (AP) — New Mexico's ninth annual state fair is off to a rip-roaring start. Despite a snappy breeze which kicked up some dust and put a chill in the air, the exposition opened its gates yesterday to a throng estimated at 25,000. Secretary-Manager Leon Harma said it was a record for one day's attendance, topping by more than 50 per cent the previous mark of 17,000.
Sept. 30, 1971: Turbid water? AGAIN!
Eastside residents woke up this morning to find muddy water in their water taps.
Public Service Company officials said a flood between Nicholas and Two-Mile Reservoir swept away two bypass lines which resulted in the third bad water crisis the city has faced in three months.
Sept. 30, 1996: The New Mexico Lottery has 1,300 lottery ticket retailers but only 1,000 on-line video lottery terminals to distribute.
