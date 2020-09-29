From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 30, 1920: Independent Republicans Of Santa Fe County In Unbossed Convention
The revolt against boss rule in Santa Fe county was consummated this morning when nearly 200 republicans, from eighteen precincts, including four in the city, launched an independent and unbossed convention at city hall.
Sept. 30, 1970: Gov. David F. Cargo and Sen. Clinton P. Anderson don’t see eye to eye on Cargo’s appeal for bipartisan support for lasting and peaceful settlements in the Middle East.
Earlier this month Cargo wrote New Mexico’s congressmen and candidates “to join the large bipartisan group of senators and congressmen in expressing our support for the democratic state of Israel which has unremittingly appealed for peace of the past 22 years. …”
Sept. 30, 1995: Gov. Gary Johnson today turned up the heat on legislators, saying he would call a special session to deal with the state’s finances.
He did not give possible dates for a special session, saying he would make that decision within the next three weeks.
