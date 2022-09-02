From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Sept. 3, 1947: Gov. Thomas J. Mabry today appointed David Carmody of Santa Fe as judge of the first judicial district and named Marcelino Gutierrez of Santa Fe as Carmody’s successor in the district attorney’s office. Carmody succeeds David Chavez who resigned Aug. 24 to accept appointment as United States district judge in Puerto Rico.

The appointment came after four months of contention for the district attorney’s office which saw the strong forces of the Chavez faction of Democrats arrayed against Lt. Gov. Joe Montoya and his followers. Gutierrez was the Montoya candidate.

