Sept. 3, 1947: Gov. Thomas J. Mabry today appointed David Carmody of Santa Fe as judge of the first judicial district and named Marcelino Gutierrez of Santa Fe as Carmody’s successor in the district attorney’s office. Carmody succeeds David Chavez who resigned Aug. 24 to accept appointment as United States district judge in Puerto Rico.
The appointment came after four months of contention for the district attorney’s office which saw the strong forces of the Chavez faction of Democrats arrayed against Lt. Gov. Joe Montoya and his followers. Gutierrez was the Montoya candidate.
Sept. 3, 1972: More than 85,000 persons streamed through the maze of Fiesta de Santa Fe activities and more are expected today as the Fiesta enters its third day with the spectacular climax, La Entrada and the Candlelight Procession.
Sept. 3, 1997: A few students found out the hard way Tuesday that Santa Fe Public Schools has zero tolerance for truancy and drugs these days.
Tuesday was the first day of classes for Santa Fe Public Schools, and while the overwhelming majority of the district’s 13,000 students showed up on time and kept their noses clean, four students found themselves on the wrong end of the rule book pretty quickly.
Around 10 a.m., Santa Fe police officers picked up three Santa Fe High School students cruising in a car near the Plaza.