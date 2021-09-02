From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept: 3, 1921: During the coming week, the management of the Fiesta requests the ladies who are residents of the city to wear fiesta colors of red and yellow, either in the form of veils or some kind of bows, every afternoon and evening. In other words, all are requested to “doll up” so that visitors in the city will know whom to ask for information about the city. All strangers in the city will be told to address anyone wearing these colors without a formal introduction, and residents are requested to do everything possible to make their visit a pleasant one.
Sept. 3, 1946: Ten cases of infantile paralysis were reported to the state department of public health for the week ending today, Dr. E. F. McIntyre, acting state health director, reported.
Eighty-eight cases of poliomyelitis have been reported to the state health department this year, compared with 11 cases in the corresponding period last year.
Sept. 3, 1971: State penitentiary Warden Felix Rodriguez said late Thursday that what could have evolved into a major “racial disturbance” at the institution was avoided by quick response by the guards.
“There was a little fight Thursday morning possibly could have become something big. Fortunately, it didn’t,” Rodriguez said.
Sept: 3, 1996: Gov. Gary Johnson’s plan to convert the state’s Medicaid program to a managed care system has drawn plenty of criticism from health care professionals, Democratic legislators’ and advocates from such affected groups as the disabled.
Yet almost all other states have some form of managed care for the program, which is state and federally funded.
