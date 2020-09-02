From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 3, 1920: The Franciscans, members of the order which has given the Catholic church a long array of distinguished theologians, noted pulpit orators and heroic missionaries, return today to Santa Fe where Franciscans labored centuries ago with the early Spanish conquerors.
The new rector and his assistants took charge of the Cathedral of St. Francis today. They will conduct all the services Sunday, the first Sunday of the month.
The new rector is the Rev. Father Elegius, formerly pastor of the Catholic church at Gallup.
Sept. 3, 1970: Santa Fe Prepares for 258th Fiesta
Sept. 3, 1995: One thing is certain about Santa Fe Police Chief Donald Grady II.
He has presence.
Emerging from his office the other day to usher in one more reporter for one more interview, it was immediately clear that the imposing, well-tailored Grady is one of those people who — like him or not — draws attention.
