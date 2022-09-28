From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Sept. 29, 1922: Santa Fe had its sixth case of infantile paralysis today when Gene, 9-year-old son of Matt Nagle, on the Lamy road just east of the city, was found to have the disease and quarantined.

Sept. 29, 1947: A fierce closet fire in the sacristy of St. Francis cathedral yesterday afternoon for a time threatened the entire rear plant of the structure. Firemen were forced to fight the blaze, discovered at 3:50, for about an hour and a half.

