Sept. 29, 1922: Santa Fe had its sixth case of infantile paralysis today when Gene, 9-year-old son of Matt Nagle, on the Lamy road just east of the city, was found to have the disease and quarantined.
Sept. 29, 1947: A fierce closet fire in the sacristy of St. Francis cathedral yesterday afternoon for a time threatened the entire rear plant of the structure. Firemen were forced to fight the blaze, discovered at 3:50, for about an hour and a half.
Chief Ellis Bauer attributed the fire to defective wiring in a switchboard on the sacristy wall close to the closet which contained a store of candles. By the time the firemen arrived the closet was flaming with furnace intensity.
Sept. 29, 1972: Julie Nixon Eisenhower comes to Santa Fe and Los Alamos today to tour the historic sites of the Capital City, and to participate in dedication ceremonies of the Clinton P. Anderson Meson Physics Facility in the Atomic City.
Sept. 29, 1997: The city of Santa Fe should consider ordering all available options for the planned community center on Rodeo Road — including better gym floors and a larger gymnasium.
That's the advice of the head of the city's Capital Improvements Program office.
Five contractors submitted bids this month to build the recreation center, and the lowest bid may leave room for the city to pay for pricey add-ons to the project, John Griego said Friday.