From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 29, 1921: The cross-examination of R.N. Morris, the Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph company’s commercial engineer, continued at the telephone rate hearing before the corporation commission this morning.
Sept. 29, 1971: A prowling, hungry bear was reported near the intersection of Osage and Agua Fria shortly after 4 a.m. today.
The bear was the third to be seen in the city since Tuesday.
Police Capt. George Craig said officers spotted the big animal “just walking along the street.”
The bear was apparently looking for food, police said.
Sept. 29, 1996: Bob Dole’s election chances are hurt by the company he keeps — such as Newt Gingrich and the religious right — judging from the comments of a cross-section of Santa Fe voters who have been tracking the presidential campaign for The New Mexican.
With election day about six weeks away, most members of the newspaper’s voters forum say they will cast their ballots for Clinton. That includes a couple of participants who have supported the Republican Party in the past.
