From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 29, 1920: It Is Not a Good Idea to Entrust State Reforms to the Men Who Have Prevented Them for Twenty-Five Years.
Sept. 29, 1945: Filemon Montano, pleading not guilty to stabbing Max Theel, taxi operator, in a fare dispute on lower Agua Fria Street Tuesday night, was bound over for district court action at a preliminary hearing before Justice of Peace A.E.P. Robinson, the district attorney's office said today. Bond was set at $1,500.
Sept. 29, 1970: "I cannot in all conscience stand for raising state employes' insurance premiums 35 per cent with no additional benefits," Gov. David F. Cargo said Monday after he had been notified of Aetna Life Insurance Company's action.
Sept. 29, 1995: Democrat and Republican legislators alike were outraged Thursday to learn that Gov. Gary Johnson's administration plans to meet a projected $115 million state revenue shortfall in part by cutting welfare payments and reducing the number of children who qualify for Medicaid.
But Johnson's budget experts told members of the Legislative Finance Committee that if legislators don't like the plan, they should call a special session and decide themselves how to deal with the shortfall.
