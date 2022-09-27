Sept. 28, 1922: Manuel Dallago of McKinley County went on trial in the U.S. district court yesterday afternoon on the charge of manufacturing “booze” but the case was taken from the jury and a directed verdict ordered by U.S. District Judge Neblett after one prohibition officer and an undersheriff had testified.
Sept. 28, 1972: Claiming that the New Mexico Supreme Court “has committed a gross error,” special Assistant City Attorney Harry S. “Pete” Connelly Wednesday advised the Santa Fe City Council to pursue platting and planning jurisdiction over the Colonias de Santa Fe subdivision on Tesuque Pueblo Land. ...The main issue in the 18-month old legal battle is whether the city, county and-or state governments have platting, planning and subdivision control over development by non-Indians on Indian land. The city contends it, the county and state do have control. Sangre de Cristo Development Corporation, Inc., contends they do not and is immune from local and state land subdivision regulations.
Sept. 28, 1997: FARMINGTON — Children used to comb the asphalt floors here, collecting discarded horse race tickets and stuffing them in their back pockets like baseball cards.
Then, with meticulous patience, they compared the stack with the day’s race results, searching for that rare good ticket that was thrown out by mistake.
For the kids, it was a lesson in optimism, because finding a winner among the thousands of tickets tossed in the air after each race is like finding a four-leaf clover in a field of crab grass. But, occasionally it happened.
Optimism ended here four years ago when the San Juan County Commission closed the San Juan Downs after losing a million dollars a year for nearly a decade.