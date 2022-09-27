From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Sept. 28, 1922: Manuel Dallago of McKinley County went on trial in the U.S. district court yesterday afternoon on the charge of manufacturing “booze” but the case was taken from the jury and a directed verdict ordered by U.S. District Judge Neblett after one prohibition officer and an undersheriff had testified.

Sept. 28, 1972: Claiming that the New Mexico Supreme Court “has committed a gross error,” special Assistant City Attorney Harry S. “Pete” Connelly Wednesday advised the Santa Fe City Council to pursue platting and planning jurisdiction over the Colonias de Santa Fe subdivision on Tesuque Pueblo Land. ...The main issue in the 18-month old legal battle is whether the city, county and-or state governments have platting, planning and subdivision control over development by non-Indians on Indian land. The city contends it, the county and state do have control. Sangre de Cristo Development Corporation, Inc., contends they do not and is immune from local and state land subdivision regulations.

