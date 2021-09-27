From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 28, 1921: Uncle Sam is preparing to take a look into the insides of the Ku Klux Klan. Apparently one nuisance that is going to be abated.
Sept. 28, 1946: A total of 135 persons lost their lives in New Mexico automobile accidents during the first seven months of this year. The drivers' license division reported this death toll was 36 per cent more than the highway fatalities in the same period of 1945.
Sept. 28, 1971: LOS ALAMOS — Scientists at the Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory may ask the U.S. government for a large sample of "moon dirt" in hopes of finding evidence of the rare isotope Plutonium 244.
It is feared that large enough amounts of lunar spoil may not yet be available. "However," said Dr. Darleane Hoffman of the Lab, "we may just ask for some."
Sept. 28, 1996: Celina Rael de Garcia, whose recent promotion to a top City Hall job added to City Council criticism this week of City Manager David Coss, was indicted in 1983 on charges of obstructing justice on helping submit false information to a federal grand jury.
Rael on Friday declined to talk about the indictment. Likewise, Rael earlier this week refused to discuss apparent discrepancies in her academic record.
