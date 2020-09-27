From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 28, 1920: Washington, D.C., Sept. 28 — The population of the state of New Mexico as announced by the Bureau of the Census today is 360,247, an increase of 32,946, or ten and one tenth per cent over the showing made by the census ten years ago.
Sept. 28, 1945: Mayor Manuel Lujan has proclaimed tomorrow Forget-Me-Not-Day at the request of the Disabled American Veterans.
Sept. 28, 1970: Another summer has passed into history. If you're like most of us, you're wondering just as we are where it went.
Sept. 28, 1995: Superintendent Yvonne Gonzalez insists she isn't shopping around for a new job. All the same, the rookie Santa Fe schools chief was in the running for a high-paying powerful job in her home state of Texas earlier this month.
Gonzalez, who will complete her first year on the job in Santa Fe in November, said she withdrew her name from the candidate pool for the Texas job a few weeks ago "because it just didn't feel right. I can't leave Santa Fe when I haven't finished my job here."
