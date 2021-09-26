From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 27, 1921: Story of Typhus Fight On The Navajo Reservation Is Told
Proficiency of Public Health Service Strikingly Demonstrated in the Campaign Against Deadly Louse.
Sept. 27, 1946: The War Department announced today that Bruns General hospital, Santa Fe, will be closed Dec. 31. Col. John R. Hall, commanding officer of the hospital was in El Paso. His adjutant, Maj. John J. Thayer, said that his office had not been notified of the order. There are 644 patients undergoing treatment at the hospital, the officer said, most of them tuberculosis cases.
Sept. 27, 1971: What Santa Fe police said they believe was an attempt to set up a store robbery was foiled early today when a housewife slammed the door of her home in the face of masked bandit.
Sept. 27, 1996: David Coss, Santa Fe’s embattled city manager, is not entitled to a public hearing before a council vote on whether to fire him, the city attorney said Thursday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.