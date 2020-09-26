From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 27, 1920: Widespread Revolt Indicates the G.O.P. Bosses Won’t Be Allowed to Ride a Willing Horse to Death.
Sept. 27, 1945: Prospects of a 17-item bonanza street improvement program for Santa Fe practically “free for nothing” were raised at a joint meeting of the city council and the Capital Improvement Commission in the council chambers yesterday afternoon.
Sept. 27, 1970: Through the joint efforts of the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce and The Santa Fe New Mexican, the Capitol City has put New Mexico over the one million population mark.
Sept. 27, 1995: ARROYO SECO: A bull moose thrashed about in a meadow near the Des Moines volunteer fire department for more than four hours Tuesday night before finally being tranquilized by state Game and Fish Department employees and a local veterinarian.
More than a dozen men — local residents and state Game and Fish Department employees — hauled the stunned animal onto a pickup truck with the help of a pulley attached to the moose’s antlers.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.